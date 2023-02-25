Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.21. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Urbana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Urbana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urbana Company Profile

In related news, Director George Dickson Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$26,308.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,593.75. Corporate insiders own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

