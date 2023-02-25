USDD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $723.23 million and $23.22 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

