VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

