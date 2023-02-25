Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05, reports. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 169.55% and a negative return on equity of 472.21%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Vapotherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vapotherm Stock Down 10.7 %

Vapotherm stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Insider Activity at Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lance A. Berry purchased 95,238 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,631.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,397.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,407,326 shares of company stock worth $1,329,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vapotherm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

