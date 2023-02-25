Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02190778 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

