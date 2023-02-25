Verasity Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method."

