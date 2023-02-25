Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

