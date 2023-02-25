Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of RFP opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.