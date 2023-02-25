Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.