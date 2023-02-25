Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 606.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

