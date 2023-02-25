Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 16,748 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 10.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

