Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,653,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $232.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

