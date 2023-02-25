Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,415 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.36% of Chain Bridge I worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRG opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

