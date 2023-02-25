Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 2,401 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

