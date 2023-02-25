Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -316.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,334,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

