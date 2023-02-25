VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

