VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.
NYSE VICI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
