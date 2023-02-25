Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGCX. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

TSE:VGCX opened at C$8.22 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

