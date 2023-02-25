Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Up 0.8%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.19. 16,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 23,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

