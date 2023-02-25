Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.68.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vipshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vipshop by 3,100.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

