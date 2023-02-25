Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO George A. Scangos Sells 12,631 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CEO George A. Scangos sold 12,631 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $328,027.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

