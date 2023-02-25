Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,139,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,728,868 shares of company stock valued at $47,132,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.