Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,139,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,728,868 shares of company stock valued at $47,132,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.