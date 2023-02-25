Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $58,380.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,728,868 shares of company stock valued at $47,132,829. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

