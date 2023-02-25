Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,082,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,919,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,082,283 shares in the company, valued at $578,919,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,728,868 shares of company stock worth $47,132,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.