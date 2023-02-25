Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
