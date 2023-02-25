VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $16,603.56 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

