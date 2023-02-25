Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.