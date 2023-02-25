Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.