Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $364,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Southwest worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $658.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

