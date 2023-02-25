Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $339.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

