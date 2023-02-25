Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 275.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 40,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance
TPVG stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.74.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
