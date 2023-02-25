Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

