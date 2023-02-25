Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 43,994 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,994 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

