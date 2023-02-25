Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

