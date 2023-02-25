Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

