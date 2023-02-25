Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

QUAL opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

