Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.