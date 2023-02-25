Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,450 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of LADR opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

