Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 150,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,220 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

