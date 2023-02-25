Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 253 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

