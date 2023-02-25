Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,199. Vistra has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Vistra by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.