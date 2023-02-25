Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Critical Comparison

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vital Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vital Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.47 $145.01 million $37.44 1.41 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.70 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.77

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

