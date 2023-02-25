Vow Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $327,205.35 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $93.64 million and $327,205.35 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

