Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells $24,562.65 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,297 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $24,562.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.09 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.