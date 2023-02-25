Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells $24,562.65 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,297 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $24,562.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.09 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
