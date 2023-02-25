Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.21 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $99.21 million and $10.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00043288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00217796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,119.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.75405301 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,989,256.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

