Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NYSE:WBX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

