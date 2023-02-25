Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

