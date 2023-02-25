Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.98.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.