Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.98.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
