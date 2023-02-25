Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Waterstone Financial Stock Performance
Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
