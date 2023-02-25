Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

