Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Trading Down 1.6 %

WSO opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,046 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

