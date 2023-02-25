Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.