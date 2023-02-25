Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 219.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Welltower Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WELL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 233.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

